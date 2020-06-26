How do you overcome a bad job market? Groom a dynamite personal brand

It is not uncommon for people to feel a sense of resistance around personal branding. Some clients in my executive coaching practice tell me that thinking about their personal brand feels egotistical and selfish. Others have said that it feels dehumanizing to consider themselves in the same light as a product.

In recent interviews I conducted with 20 senior executives, more than one-third of them told me that they had, at some point in their careers, shied away from personal branding considerations out of distaste for the concept.

But here’s the rub. You already have a personal brand, whether you’ve thought about it or not. Is that brand the one that you want? Will it enable you to create the greatest value for your career and your organization? And in the wake of COVID-19 and the massive damage to the job market, will your current brand serve you well?

Consider the following two leaders, both senior directors at the same tech company where I was brought in on consultation. Petra’s positive reputation preceded her. She was a highly regarded leader, one whom people enjoyed working for and with, and her career trajectory reflected her popularity. Marcus, on the other hand, unfortunately had a negative reputation for his controlling and abrasive style. He struggled to retain strong performers, and others within the company objected to collaborating with him or his team.

Both Petra and Marcus are undoubtedly smart, hardworking individuals. Petra, however, was highly aware of and actively managed her brand within the company while Marcus did not. While he had achieved much, he operated under the faulty assumptions that results were everything and managing his brand at the company was an irrelevant nuisance.

If you’re a professional who works with others, or whose success is to any degree dependent on others, it is imperative that you understand and manage your brand. Otherwise, you are inadvertently running some risks. Here are three common misunderstandings about personal branding, and alternative perspectives to adopt.

Personal branding is superficial

Thinking about your brand is not an exercise in creating sizzle over substance. Rather, it’s about considering your major stakeholders and what value you can deliver. And it’s also about ensuring the impact you have on others is the one you want to have. Ultimately, developing and evolving your brand is about developing as a person and a professional.