AI robot trained in method acting to star in a $70 million sci-fi movie

It seems on-brand with all that has been going on in the world that a sci-fi movie would cast a robot as its lead actress.

As Hollywood struggles to figure out how to open up film and TV sets for production as the pandemic rages on, one movie seems to have settled on a partial solution by casting a non-human for a lead role. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, an A.I. robot named Erica will star in b, a $70m sci-fi film set backed by Bondit Capital Media (the financiers behind the Oscar-nominated Loving Vincent) and New York’s Ten Ten Global Media.

The movie explores how a scientist who came up with a program to perfect human DNA must help the artificially intelligent woman he created, survive in a dangerous world.

According to THR, the Japanese scientists who created Erica were also her acting coaches.

“In other methods of acting, actors involve their own life experiences in the role,” Sam Khoze told THR. “But Erica has no life experiences. She was created from scratch to play the role. We had to simulate her motions and emotions through one-on-one sessions, such as controlling the speed of her movements, talking through her feelings and coaching character development and body language.”

Producers filmed some of Erica’s scenes in Japan last year. The film is still without a director and human costars, but producers are planning on shooting the rest in Europe next summer.