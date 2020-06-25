NASA is naming its headquarters after trailblazing ‘hidden figure’ Mary W. Jackson

On Wednesday, NASA announced it will name its Washington, D.C., headquarters after Mary W. Jackson, the agency’s first African American female engineer, and one of several Black women mathematicians behind the successful launch of manned space capsules in the 1960s whose work was largely shrouded from the public.

Jackson began her NASA career at the Langley Research Center (named after Samuel Pierpont Langley, a white male scientist and engineer who worked on manned airplanes in the late 1800s), where she served in a segregated unit of “human computers” who performed by hand the calculations needed to launch objects into space. Their efforts lifted the first American into orbit in 1962, and inspired the 2016 book and Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures.

The agency’s news comes amid calls for greater racial equality in the United States, as historic institutions across the country are reconsidering the legacies they choose to represent in names and likenesses.

“The nation is beginning to awaken to the greater need to honor the full diversity of people who helped pioneer our great nation,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement. “Hidden no more, we will continue to recognize the contributions of women, African Americans, and people of all backgrounds who have made NASA’s successful history of exploration possible.”