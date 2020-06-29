This startup is redesigning sex education for the Instagram era

“At your age, you’re going to have a lot of urges. You’re gonna want to take off your clothes and touch each other. But if you do touch each other, you will get chlamydia—and die.”

This line is famously delivered by the fictional Coach Carr, a gym teacher who teaches health class in the classic 2004 movie Mean Girls. That his scenes are small make them no less iconic of the high school health-class experience. Health class traditionally lacks in its breadth. Schools, wary of the phone calls they will inevitably get for delving too deeply into the mechanisms of orgasm, tend to teach abstinence above all else. There is no discussion of queer sex or queer health. It’s not much better on the nutrition side. Teens and psychologists alike complain that too much focus is put on calorie counting as a way of understanding healthy eating rather than a more complex curriculum on what constitutes a balanced diet.

In contrast to these outdated modes of sex and nutrition education, Lessonbee is health class for the Instagram age. Founded by Reva McPollom in 2016, Lessonbee offers online classes that take broad topics like depression, bullying, sex, anorexia, gender-identity, and nutrition and breaks them down into illustrative stories often told over texts between friends—so often the place teens already go for information. It’s part of a new class of sex-ed and health tools, like Planned Parenthood’s chatbot Roo, that are trying to reach kids where they are. As the burden of teaching this material falls to parents amid the pandemic, online curriculum like this may feel like a lifesaver. McPollom reports that she has seen an uptick in downloads.

Lessonbee uses a diverse cast of characters to teach kids a situation-based health curriculum with real world scenarios that they are actually likely to encounter. Teachers will appreciate that Lessonbee’s 250-odd lessons do the heavy lifting of explaining sensitive material, though they are meant to augment an in-person health class. Lessonbee offers age-appropriate material for kids in kindergarten, who learn more about hygiene, safety, and keeping private parts private, through 12th grade, where lessons focus more on pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. A gender identity class is included for the 5th through 10th grade levels.

In February, Lessonbee became an official supplemental resource for Chicago Public Schools, the country’s third largest school district with more than 600 schools and over 361,000 children. However, any teachers or parents can sign up for Lessonbee’s web application for free online. Each lesson is priced differently, but they are all under $10 if not free.

McPollom thinks that health class should be more than teaching a set curriculum. It should also teach kids social and emotional skills.

“We give you the opportunity to practice and build skills and in particular to reflect. If you’re going to build skills, you need the opportunity for practice, you need the opportunity for discussion,” says McPollom. “Simply having an opportunity to have discussion around these topics with teachers and students and understand their lived experience—that promotes empathy.”