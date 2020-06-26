3 things you can do now to be a more inclusive leader

Most people think of leadership as a formal role that entails being in charge and having power over others, having a high professional status, and a successful career. This makes leadership rather exclusive, and by definition, there must be a small number of leaders relative to the much larger number of followers, subordinates, etc.

While all this is true, scientists tend to think about leadership in a different way. Fundamentally, they view leadership as a psychological process that enables individuals—who may or may not be formally in charge—to improve collective actions. According to this view, leadership is the ability to influence others so they can set aside their individual or selfish agendas and unite with others to work as a cohesive unit, achieving something they wouldn’t be able to achieve alone. In that sense, good leadership is in the DNA of any effective group, team, or organization, even societies at large.

It also means that the essence of leadership is inclusive rather than exclusive. To be an effective leader, you have to be able to create a strong synergy out of diverse, even opposite, individual elements. In many parts of the world, diversity is a given today. Demographic heterogeneity is increasing. It’s been a universal trend for decades in global cities and organizations. Leaders will have no alternative other than to manage for diversity. The main challenge companies face today is not so much to attract people who are different, but to ensure that those people are treated fairly and respected. Ideally, differences are not just tolerated but celebrated. This won’t happen if they focus on hiring for “culture fit” unless their culture embraces uniqueness.

No factor plays a bigger role in creating a company’s culture than its leadership. This is why savvy organizations have realized that developing inclusive leadership is the best way to create a workplace in which diversity is turned into a competitive advantage, fueling creativity and innovation, and upgrading both meritocracy and social justice in society.

Obviously this can’t happen overnight, and you can’t just press a button to make all of your leaders master inclusivity, which in effect means becoming supercompetent and talented at their job. As I noted in my last book, when it comes to leadership, competence is the exception rather than the norm.

There are really just three key factors necessary for building a sustainable and long-term inclusive leadership culture.

Focus on critical, foundational qualities

Companies spend much more developing rather than selecting leaders. But the biggest determinant of development—how much you can train or coach people—is how much potential they have to begin with. When leaders are selected for the right foundational qualities, both internally and externally, it will be much easier to develop them.