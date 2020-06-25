Tesla ranks dead last on J.D. Power’s automobile quality survey

J.D. Power has released its Initial Quality Study for 2020. The study, which ranks cars by the number of problems they have per 100 vehicles in the first 90 days of ownership, is in its 34th year now. And if you’re Dodge or Kia driver, you’ll probably be very excited about this year’s rankings. But if you’re Tesla fan, well . . .

Elon Musk’s car company came in dead last in the rankings. The Initial Quality Study ranked Tesla cars in 32nd place with 250 problems reported for every 100 vehicles. What’s even more of a punch to Tesla is its last-place ranking came well below the 31st ranker, Land Rover, which at 228, had 22 fewer problems with their cars for every 100 vehicles than Tesla did.

Announcing the rankings, J.D. Power noted that this is the first year Tesla was profiled in its Initial Quality Study:

Tesla profiled for first time: Tesla receives an initial quality score of 250 PP100. The automaker is not officially ranked among other brands in the study as it doesn’t meet ranking criteria. “Unlike other manufacturers, Tesla doesn’t grant us permission to survey its owners in 15 states where it is required,” said Doug Betts, president of the automotive division at J.D. Power. “However, we were able to collect a large enough sample of surveys from owners in the other 35 states and, from that base, we calculated Tesla’s score.”

As for other brands, the top five are Dodge (136), Kia (136), Chevrolet (141), Ram (141), and Genesis (142). The good news for Tesla? The only way to go next year is up.