How to install the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone right now

Earlier this week, Apple showed off its upcoming iOS 14 software for the iPhone as well as the iPadOS 14 operating system for iPad. Both operating systems sport a ton of new features including home screen widgets, improved maps, an updated Siri, a revamped Messages app, lots of privacy enhancements , and much more.

Unfortunately, iOS 14 won’t ship for all users until this fall. However, there are a few ways to get access to it as early as today:

Register as an Apple developer, and you can download iOS 14 today. This option will cost you $99 for the developer program fee.

Or sign up for the public beta program. This will let you download iOS 14 for free, but you’ll have to wait until July, which is when the public beta launches.

If you’re opting for the first route–signing up for the developer beta–here’s how to install iOS 14 on your iPhone today:

This is critical. Before you do anything, back up your iPhone to your computer. This allows you to revert to the current OS if the developer beta turns out to be too buggy for your liking. Backed up your iPhone already? Good, now from your iPhone go to Apple’s developer website and make sure you’ve signed in to your developer account. Tap the two-line icon in the corner of the screen. Tap “Downloads” in the menu that appears. On the Download screen, swipe down and tap “Install Profile” under the iOS 14 beta section. Tap “Allow” in the pop-up window to confirm you want to download the profile. Once the profile is downloaded, you’ll see a pop-up message confirming this. Tap “Close” on that message. Now you need to go to your Settings app on your iPhone. In the Settings app, tap the “Profile Downloaded” menu item. On the Install Profile screen that appears, tap the “Install” button. Enter your iPhone’s PIN code if asked. Read the iOS 14 beta consent agreement, and then tap the “Install” button. Tap the “Install” button again on the confirmation menu that appears. When you see the Profile Installed screen, tap the “Done” button. On the Profiles screen, tap the “General” button. On the General settings screen, tap “Software Update.” The iOS 14 beta should now show up on the Software Update screen. Tap “Download and Install” to begin downloading the iOS 14 beta.

The download may take a while since it’s 5GB in size. But after it’s downloaded, your iPhone will restart so iOS 14 can be installed. When your iPhone reboots again, you’ll have the latest iOS 14 beta on your iPhone—months before the general public gets access to the final iOS 14 golden master.