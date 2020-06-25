‘Crisis fatigue’ might be the dangerous reason why you stopped wearing a mask

A quarter of a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and some people simply have had enough. What they’re experiencing—a sense of helplessness, an ongoing dread, a desire to simply give up—is not uncommon. Mental health experts call it crisis fatigue, quarantine fatigue, or caution fatigue.

The fear of contracting the disease, coupled with an it’s-all-going-to-hell-anyway attitude caused by COVID-19, is now accompanied by everything else going on, including financial uncertainty, unemployment, racial injustice, quarantines, and increased childcare responsibilities.

“There’s a feeling of resignation that sometimes results from having crisis after crisis after stressor to manage,” says Arianna Galligher, associate director of the STAR Trauma Recovery Center at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Sometimes, it can feel like it’s all too much. The risk is someone might adopt a ‘why bother’ sort of attitude and get into an existential funk about it.”

I can’t control everything. I can only do what I can do” Michiale Schneider, North Fort Myers, Florida

That shifted mindset can lead to trouble.

Now as states begin to reopen, Americans are being asked to stay vigilant about their COVID-prevention behaviors, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing. While some places control those with local laws, there’s still plenty of room to let things slide. Plus, people are free to do whatever they want in their own homes. Will they be as careful about washing their hands when they come home? Wearing disposable gloves? Letting packages sit outside for a couple of days? Wiping off groceries? Refraining from inviting old or immunocompromised friends and relatives over? Cleaning off items like cellphones that have touched potentially contaminated surfaces outside?

“There’s only so much you can cope with all at once,” Galligher says. “When you’re facing times like these, where multiple things are happening in the world that are difficult to manage, that’s where people become overwhelmed. They start to feel whatever they’re doing isn’t going to matter anyway, because it’s just too much to deal with.”