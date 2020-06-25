Did your business obtain a PPP? Here’s how to make loan forgiveness more viable

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Flexibility Act, signed into law in early June, gave businesses more time and better options for spending billions of dollars in federal relief. Many business owners now will have 24 weeks to spend their stimulus money–three times longer than the original eight-week window. In this video, Lance Schoening, government relations director, and Mark West, national vice president of business solutions for Principal, talk through the four major changes introduced by the PPP Flexibility Act and what they mean for businesses trying to maximize their loan forgiveness. Then look ahead to other factors that may affect federal relief for businesses throughout 2020.

Check out Principal resources to help businesses through this challenging year, like the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program calculator to help estimate your loan forgiveness.

