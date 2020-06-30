How do we beat coronavirus? Bill Gates says start with these 4 steps

So the Microsoft cofounder and cochair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a hard time with some people’s aversion to wearing masks during the global COVID-19 pandemic and with the popularity of conspiracy theories about vaccines to combat the disease.

“Not wearing masks is hard to understand, because it’s not that bothersome,” Gates said today at the annual meeting of the Fast Company Impact Council, which was held virtually. “It’s not expensive, and yet some people feel it’s a sign of freedom or something, despite risk of infecting other people.”

His foundation is helping health officials battle COVID-19 with more than $350 million in funding, but he hears his name bandied about as part of some sort of nefarious scheme.

“A lot of it comes in the form of conspiracy, where someone’s got some plot and my name even comes up as potentially at the center of some conspiracies, so it is a bit scary,” Gates said. “You’d want to be driven towards the facts in a crisis like this.”

Gates has long been a fan of vaccines and cites them as a reason why he and his wife got into charity work. Among their first donations was to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, according to this foundation’s website; the organization has been credited with saving more than 13 million lives over the last two decades due to the 760-plus million children it’s immunized.

Four steps to beating COVID-19

Vaccines are part of the Gates Foundation’s four-pronged approach to combating COVID-19, along with developing diagnostic tools, treatments, and ways to protect vulnerable communities. Gates said the foundation is rushing as much as possible.