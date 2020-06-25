This startup wants to change how Americans think about weight loss

She was having weight-related health problems, and all the solutions that used to work were getting her nowhere. She told her daughter, “I’ve tried every diet and every plan and it doesn’t work anymore. Something changed with my body, where the things I used to do to lose 20 pounds will only lose four pounds now. How do I get this under control?”

At the time, Kenyon was an executive at the pharmacy startup Capsule, so she had built up a roster of medical contacts in New York. “I found one that ran a weight-management program, so I sent my mom there,” says Kenyon. “It was one of those classic entrepreneur moments where I’m asking myself, how many of these doctors are there, and how many of my mom are out there? There are 4,000 doctors like that, and there are 175 million of my mom.”

It was that insight that led Kenyon to found Calibrate, a new startup that aims to scale metabolic weight-loss management programs to bring the kind of treatment that is traditionally reserved for a few to the masses of Americans struggling with weight loss issues. The foundation of the metabolic approach is that it treats everyone as a unique person, eschewing the long-held belief that a simple calories-in-versus-calories-out approach can work with everyone. It revolves around the idea of a set point, where your body is defending the highest weight you’ve ever been at, and when you’re not at that weight it’s doing everything in its power to slow down your metabolism and conserve energy. This approach works to reset that set point to a healthier weight.

“These programs have existed for four decades, they’re not that complex, and we’re not getting them to people,” says Kenyon. “Obesity is a complex, chronic disease that we’ve learned so much about in the last decade, but we’re not changing how we’re delivering care fast enough.”

And it’s not just about speed. A traditional metabolic weight-loss management program can cost up to $5,000.

Calibrate is a platform that creates a 52-week program for each user that acts as a metabolic reset. You work with a doctor and a coach via telemedicine, from anywhere, moving through 52 weeks of content to make tiny changes to the way you eat, sleep, exercise, and manage stress. A subscription costs $129 per month.