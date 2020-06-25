4 ways companies can better advocate for nonbinary and trans employees

A statement like this may seem ordinary at first hearing, but introducing myself to people at work is more vulnerable than most can imagine. I’m nonbinary and transgender. And I’m out and open at work.

At birth, the world assigned me as a female. At 18, I came out as gay to my family. Five years later, I came out as nonbinary (a gender identity that isn’t exclusively male or female) and transgender (having a gender different from your assigned sex). Now, I share my preferred pronouns with each new team I work with, as well as a podcast and company guidelines on gender inclusion to help others understand what that means and why it’s important to me.

I advocate and live my life out loud to protect my personal well-being and influence change in the workplace, especially as I rise into management and can do so even more. This is my personal preference, but for some people, it’s important for them to not be out.

Despite my firm being incredibly supportive and committed to inclusion, I still sometimes worry about the perceptions of leaders and peers, some of whom are held back by limiting belief systems, and also feel concern for other colleagues not comfortable coming out.

Data on transgender and nonbinary employees is underreported because stigma, fear, bias, and microaggressions keep many from self-identifying. As the research shows, these feelings are not unwarranted.

93% of companies have nondiscrimination policies that cover sexual orientation and 85% have these policies for gender identity.

80% of the transgender population who work have “experienced harassment or mistreatment on the job or took steps to avoid it.”

Almost 50% of LGBTQ workers in the U.S. remain closeted at work.

If you or your company is unsure about how to be an ally to your transgender and nonbinary employees, I can offer a few strategies to consider (notably, they go beyond nondiscrimination statements and outlines of insurance benefits).