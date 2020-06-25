Now Slack is more than an email killer. It’s a social network in disguise

Slack is trying to take even more conversations out of email by expanding how many companies can chat together at the same time.

With a new initiative called Slack Connect, members of up to 20 organizations can join a single Slack channel, up from two companies per channel previously. Users in those channels can also send direct messages to one another, even if they’re with different organizations.

“Customers that are benefitting from channel-based communications within their organizations will now be able to see that same benefit with anyone they’re working with,” says Tamar Yehoshua, Slack’s chief product officer.

Adding more ways to communicate externally is another big step toward Slack’s long-stated goal of making work email obsolete. But for Slack as a business, it’s also a way to make its service stickier and more profitable amid growing competition from Microsoft, Google, and others. In a sense, Slack is creating a new kind of social network for work communication, in which workers at any company can talk amongst themselves through Slack’s proprietary system.

Years in the making

Slack describes Connect as a set of technologies rather than any one particular feature, and says it’s been working on it for over four years in consultation with several customers. While the idea of external communication might seem simple, the company had to consider a lot of issues around data retention and security.

For instance, each organization in a shared channel might have different policies on how long to retain content. Slack had to create a system that adhered to those differing policies depending on who posted what. Slack also offers a way for organizations to encrypt messages and files, so it had to allow those companies to revoke external access in the future. That all gets pretty complicated once organizations start hosting people from dozens of other companies within their workspace.

“It’s not just, ‘How can the data live in two places at once?” explained Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield in a briefing with reporters. “It’s, ‘How can it live in nine places at once, or 17 places at once?’ Over time, how can it exist more or less anywhere while still giving control over security and encryption?”