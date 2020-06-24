Gen X women are losing the most sleep tonight. Here’s why

Fewer adults in the United States report losing sleep over their personal finances than last year, a new Bankrate.com survey finds.

Just 48% say they have trouble dozing off because of finances, while in 2019, 56% said they were.

But women fare far worse than men: 79% are kept up at night versus 70% of men, according to the data released today. What’s worse is those number shift up for Generation-Xers. Of Gen X women, 82% lose sleep, compared to 73% of their male counterparts.

Bankrate.com industry analyst Ted Rossman pointed to the many roles Gen X women must play as the stress-inducing reasons for their trouble catching some Z’s. They often take care of their children and their parents, handle home-schooling, and work from home (assuming they still have a job, and if not, they contend with being unemployed).

Other worries preventing American adults from sleeping are about:

Relationships, 38%

Health, 32%

Work, 24%

Politics, 22%

Racial tensions, 19%

Child-rearing, 15%

Climate change, 13%

“In the context of the worst unemployment crisis since the Great Depression, it’s shocking the figures aren’t far worse,” Rossman said. “Government stimulus programs are helping, and many who are currently out of work seem confident they will soon return. It also helps that the economy was in good shape prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

YouGov conducted the online poll of 2,556 adults June 3-5 for Bankrate.com.