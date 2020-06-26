Masks, gloves, and other coronavirus waste are starting to fill up our oceans

It’s not news that our trash eventually finds its way to the ocean. Because oceans are downstream, litter will eventually find a pathway into our bodies of water if it’s not discarded properly—and often even if it is. But as the COVID-19 crisis slowly generates a new kind of waste, made up of disposable masks and other PPE items, it’s posing new problems for the Earth’s oceans. The flood of PPE could cause immediate danger to wildlife and long-term plastic pollution that threatens to contaminate food supplies.

It’s already emerging as a widespread problem, as masks, rubber gloves, and hand sanitizers have been found as far and wide as the coasts of France, the U.S., and Hong Kong, during voluntary beach cleanups. The numbers of collected PPE items aren’t yet astounding, but early anecdotal and visual observations have caused concern. While groups await more data, experts worry the coronavirus crisis may be alerting us to another emergency: our poor waste management.

These are groups such as Surfrider, whose volunteers across 80 U.S. chapters remove litter and debris from beaches regularly, and log the numbers of items they find as they go, which are then gathered and posted on Surfrider’s online database. So far, under the category of COVID Priority Items, the volunteers have picked up 23 disinfectant wipes, 23 gloves, and 12 masks.

While the early numbers aren’t staggering, they’re a signal of a global problem to come, especially because the items in question are essential gear that’s stocking up across the entire world. A June FEMA report announced that the agency had sent 149.2 million surgical masks, 14.3 million face shields, and over 1 billion gloves around the U.S. In April, France ordered 2 billion disposable masks from China.

In France, members of Opération Mer Propre, or Clean Sea Operation, go on frequent dives off the French Côte d’Azur around Antibes and Cannes, pulling items from the sea, and later posting images of their findings—still-intact disposable masks and water-filled rubber gloves they’d found on the seabed—on Facebook. Julie Hellec, the group’s spokeswoman, says the PPE items only account for 5% of total waste collected during these recent dives, but “we wish to alert the world that that could become 80% if we do nothing.”

Those items are likely to become “a catastrophe for biodiversity,” Hellec says. Marine life of all kinds can get entangled in masks. For sea turtles, water-filled latex gloves resemble jellyfish, one of their prey, and ingesting them can lead to death from asphyxiation, or from starvation because their stomachs think they are full. OceansAsia, an advocacy group that investigates wildlife crimes, found a mountain of masks on Hong Kong’s Soko Islands in February, while the virus was rampant in Asia. Gary Stokes, a campaigner for the group, said that dolphins and porpoises are at risk of swallowing bundled masks.