The 50th New York City marathon has been delayed a year due to the damn coronavirus

Perhaps 53,000 runners breathing heavily on each other during a pandemic in the fall is not a savvy plan. And with that, the 2020 TCS NYC Marathon has been canceled. “I applaud New York Road Runners for putting health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” said New York mayor Bill de Blasio. The postponement was announced today by The New York Road Runners, along with the Office of the Mayor of New York City.

This is a particularly difficult cancellation, as the November marathon would have been the city’s 50th running. Registered runners either receive full refunds, or can defer their entries to 2021, 2022, or 2023. Runners can also participate in the virtual TCS New York City Marathon during the last week of October, which will be in its third year. More details will be announced in July.

The timing of the cancellation, 5.5 months before the event, is notably kind to amateur marathoners, who typically undertake 12- to 20-week training programs and are likely to begin training in the coming weeks.