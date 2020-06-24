UPDATES: COVID-19
These reading glasses wrap around your wrist so you don’t lose them

By Arianne Cohen1 minute Read

Misplace your glasses a lot? This post is for you: Introducing EyeWris—reading glasses that wrap around your wrist—brought to you by the creator of Gorilla Glue and his engineer son, Mark Singer and Kenzo Singer.

The duo spent eight years developing the heavily curved, durable polycarbonate lenses and a “bistable folding bridge” that easily snaps open with one hand.

[Photo: courtesy of EyeWris]
The company is using Kickstarter to gather early orders. A pair is yours for $125 (or, if you drag your heels, $165) and comes in three reading strengths: strong (+2.75 to +3.50), medium (+1.75 to +2.50), and mild (+1.0 to +1.50). Each pair comes with four arm length choices for good fit, with a style that fits in at board meetings and cocktail parties alike. We see these doing fantastically well on the QVC, HSN, and infomercial circuit.

EyeWris is not the first to market with the wrap-around-wrist concept: WristReaders ($49) are magnetic reading glasses in fun colors, designed to wrap around a wrist as much as bike handlebars or a coffee mug. SnapShades ($12) are sunglasses designed for outdoor fun. And, of course, there’s always a spiffy chain ($2).

