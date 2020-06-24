Herd Immunity Festival set for July in Wisconsin because fans’ need to ROCK trumps public health

Most live music events have been cancelled for the rest of the year to stop the spread of COVID-19, in compliance with expert medical advice. Just yesterday, the country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, cited a “disturbing surge” of new cases as more parts of the country reopen. But if you’re one of those gambling few who just can’t bear the thought of not mingling with other people for the sake of public health, then the Herd Immunity Fest might be for you.

The Herd Immunity Fest—first of its kind!—will take place from July 16-18 in Ringle, WI. Static X, Nonpoint, and Dope are among the 15 bands that will play the three-day rock concert.

One of the event’s organizers wrote the following on Facebook:

“As humans we NEED other human contact. MUSIC in itself is great, but the live streams as I am sure you all know is just not the same we need LIVE , feel it to the bones, run shivers up your spine MUSIC with people around us. Takes us all away on a trip that unless you have felt it you won’t understand.”

Given the name of the festival, it’s obvious that there are no social-distancing plans built into the mass gathering. Again, this obviously goes against public health advice, but the announcement comes just after Ex-Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar told Rolling Stone that he’s comfortable playing a live show before before there’s a vaccine, and that he’d “rather get sick and die, if that’s what it takes.” Never mind that Sammy Hagar & The Circle cancelled their summer tour just a few weeks ago.

A lot can happen in a month, especially in the throes of a pandemic, so there’s a chance that this festival might get shut down. Some of us will just have to wait and see—from home, of course.