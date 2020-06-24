Who is Madison Cawthorn? Here’s what you need to know about the 24-year-old who is projected to beat a Trump-backed Congressional candidate

Last night a Republican primary runoff was held to decide who will be the next GOP Congressional candidate this November for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District. And while the results have yet to be officially declared, CNN and other outlets are calling the election for Madison Cawthorn.
Haven’t heard of Madison Cawthorn? His name could become much more commonplace in the near future, because if he does indeed win the North Carolina runoff, and then win the Congressional seat this November, he’ll become the youngest serving United States Congressman ever. Here’s what you need to know:
- Madison Cawthorn is only 24 years old. That’s old enough to run in a primary, but not old enough to run for a Congressional seat itself.
- However, Madison Cawthorn’s birthday is August 1, 1995. That means that, should he win the primary, he’ll turn 25 before the November election, which makes him just old enough to serve as a member of Congress. The current youngest member of Congress is Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is 30.
- Madison Cawthorn’s assumed primary victory is a major upset as the other Republican candidate running in the primary is Lynda Bennett, who is personally endorsed by President Trump. Both she and Cawthorn are running for the seat vacated by Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
- Cawthorn’s website says he is a “constitutional conservative” who “is committed to defending the values of faith, family and the freedom that have made America great.”
- Tragically, in 2014, Cawthorn almost died in an automobile accident. Though he survived, it left him paralyzed and in a wheelchair. However, since that accident, Cawthorn has become the CEO of a real estate investment company and is also a motivational speaker.
- Though Cawthorn is running against Trump’s pick, Cawthorn himself supports the president. As CNN reports, Cawthorn told supporters on Tuesday night, “I support our great president.” He added he does not believe “this election has been a referendum on the president’s influence.”
- As for his thoughts on Democrats and the recent protests across the country, CNN says Cawthorn issued a statement on Tuesday night saying, “While the far left is lighting our cities on fire, we are lifting the light of liberty. Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden may not be able to control where the Democrats are going but, together, we can.”