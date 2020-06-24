Who is Madison Cawthorn? Here’s what you need to know about the 24-year-old who is projected to beat a Trump-backed Congressional candidate

Last night a Republican primary runoff was held to decide who will be the next GOP Congressional candidate this November for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District. And while the results have yet to be officially declared, CNN and other outlets are calling the election for Madison Cawthorn .

Haven’t heard of Madison Cawthorn? His name could become much more commonplace in the near future, because if he does indeed win the North Carolina runoff, and then win the Congressional seat this November, he’ll become the youngest serving United States Congressman ever. Here’s what you need to know: