Here’s what to do if you’re sexually harassed while working remotely

Reporting sexual misconduct has never felt “easy,” and working from home hasn’t made it any easier. What are the steps you should take when you’ve been sexually harassed in a work environment over phone or online meetings?

First, verify the jurisdiction under which the harassment falls. Different authorities have jurisdiction over sexual misconduct, which is comprised of gender discrimination, verbal and visual misconduct, or physical assault.

If the experience is traumatizing, distinctly offensive, or creepy—for example, threats, exposure or unexpected masturbation, spying on someone through a camera—it’s likely criminal. Seek the advice of an attorney. RAINN, the National Sexual Assault Hotline, can provide you with resources. To convict in these cases, the burden of proof is typically “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Different states have different laws, which is why legal advice specific to your experience is important.

If the experience violates your civil rights to a nonhostile work environment, and particularly if you feel the overall work environment is supportive of the perpetrator, you should seek the help of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. At one end of the spectrum, the EEOC will consider whether the frequency and intensity of the harassment have risen to a level that impinges on your rights and is discriminatory. At the other end, it will consider whether or not a single incident, such as a stated quid pro quo, i.e. a promise to do something for you in exchange for sexual activity, has coerced you. The legal level of proof required for this can be a “preponderance of evidence.” That’s why timing is particularly important when reporting these violations as there is a short window for the EEOC’s engagement. It ranges from 45 days for federal employees to contact an EEOC Counselor to 180 days for others, and longer, depending on the state where the incident occurred. The military has one of the shortest windows.

Except under unusual circumstances, you should also report sexual harassment to your employer, whether or not the evidence you have rises to legal standards. Larger employers will have a “Code of Conduct” to which all employees are held. Often it is a violation of the Code of Conduct to not report sexual harassment. Employers can take action to eliminate the harassment and, even if the courts are not involved, provide corrections to the perpetrator or even fire them. You will want the organization’s help to protect you, particularly if the harassment is coming from one of their suppliers or customers.

When do you want to be cautious about reporting to your employer?

When the culture supports the behaviors that led to the harassment.

If the perpetrator is above you in the organization, has significant power or status, or is employed in Human Resources or Compliance. For example, Google’s Chief Legal Officer was accused of having multiple affairs with employees. Noble Energy’s General Counsel was found to be taking photos underneath tables of female employees in skirts.

Under these circumstances, you should identify an ally. It can be helpful to have spoken with an employment attorney prior to reporting. Workplace Fairness can point you in the direction of someone in your area.