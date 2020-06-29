Demystifying digital transformation

During this time of quarantining and social distancing, it has become easier to spot the companies that have made serious efforts to build their digital infrastructure. They’re the ones that make it easy to order contact-free takeout meals, get your groceries delivered, or apply for a mortgage online.

But what about those companies that haven’t focused on their digital makeovers? Right now, they’re feeling pretty exposed, says Janelle Estes, chief insights officer at UserTesting, which helps companies collect feedback from their customers. In fact, she says many of these companies are taking action, rushing to digitally transform in order to remain competitive in an environment where “business as usual” is more of a punch line than a strategy. “[This pandemic] has expedited the need to become more digitally centric,” Estes says. “Companies are trying to do in a few weeks or months what would usually take a couple of years.”

So what, exactly, are companies trying to do? Some are leaning on digital tools to design a killer curbside delivery experience. Others are hoping these tools will help them cut costs, boost their bottom line, and free up key employees to tackle higher-value work. In short, no two digital transformations are alike. The absence of a one-size-fits-all path toward digital transformation may explain why some companies have been slow to undertake such initiatives. A 2019 survey by UserTesting found that 44% of companies either had never heard of digital transformation or decided not to pursue it.

But while the approaches may vary, the goals are often the same, says Ryan Garner, managing director of experience design and optimization at Accenture Interactive, the digital arm of consulting giant Accenture. As he puts it, “Happier customers, happier employees, [equal] healthier businesses.”

THE POWER OF DATA

Tsedal Neeley, the Naylor Fitzhugh Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School, has been closely following the digital evolution in recent years. Early on, the goals of a digital transformation were pretty simple: to turn paper documents into digital copies that are more easily stored, searched, and organized.

These days, the transformations are much broader, thanks to the emergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and IoT-enabled devices. “The convergence of these digital technologies has marked a real shift,” Neelsey says. “They’ve really changed business practices.”