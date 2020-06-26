How to successfully reopen your business following COVID-19 stoppage

Spring 2020 could be called “the Great Emptying” as offices and other workplaces went dark during the pandemic’s initial wave.

A majority of employed Americans have been working from home—62 percent according to a recent Gallup survey, a figure that doubled from mid-March to early April. Even if the rate of remote working continues to boom, many business owners will face the tricky management job of mapping out how some or all their employees return to the worksite.

“You probably didn’t have a business continuity plan written for sending nearly everybody home,” says Kevin Farley, vice president of enterprise worksite services for Principal®. “I don’t think anybody did.”

As a business owner, maybe you’d like to start bringing your employees back. Or maybe you’re wondering why you should, considering rampant predictions about the “end of the office” as we know it.

The reality is that many workers still are counting on it. The Gallup survey also found 41 percent of those currently working from home eventually would like to return to their worksites.

What’s more, you’re part of a business community that relies on its neighbors to sustain a thriving local economy. Workers populating metro downtowns and other business districts help support an interconnected network—restaurants, retail, and an endless variety of services.

So here’s how you can build your own return-to-worksite plan. We developed this “Return-to-worksite checklist” (PDF) according to when, how, and who—following a gradual timeline in three stages (not to be confused with the federal government’s “three-phased approach” to reopening the nation).