Apple gets it. Privacy has a user experience problem

Mixed into this week’s shiny news from Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is an important data privacy update —a new Apple feature that reveals to consumers what personal data their apps are tracking. Though the feature is limited because it is self-reported by app developers, Apple is right to design an interface that makes data tracking easy to understand.

The wider industry needs to keep pace with Apple’s push on privacy. Doing so starts with every business finally admitting two truths: First, the global business approach to data privacy is broken, and second, consumers deserve a universally better experience.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has thrust the issue of data privacy front and center. Stuck at home, people are moving more and more of their lives online, and most are unwilling to give up their rights to enhance their physical safety. Now, more than ever, businesses need to build trust on data privacy. Proof of heightened privacy concerns can be found as companies such as Zoom experience consumer backlash for their failures to live up to today’s privacy expectations. And users have been even more shocked to find that moving to a competitor doesn’t guarantee a better privacy experience. Even before the pandemic threw data privacy into the limelight, Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs, Superhuman, Clearview AI, and Triplebyte all faced public criticism and consequences for violating consumer trust.

With user interest in data privacy reaching new heights, companies need to understand that privacy is not solely a legal, policy, or compliance issue. Today, it’s also a user experience problem.

The privacy bare minimum

There’s no doubt that data privacy regulations are important and accelerating around the world. In 2018, both California and Brazil signed data privacy bills into law. However, if companies are more concerned about regulation, compliance, and fines than about the user experiences of exercising data rights, they’re doing it wrong.

Why is it that business leaders are obsessed with Net Promoter Scores and user-centricity on everything from onboarding to payment, but not for something as fundamental as data privacy? The answer is that executives have been fed a false narrative. Most business management advice on data privacy presents limited options: Establish a manual process that is friction-heavy; invest in cumbersome compliance technology that helps meet the minimum standard of the law; or ignore the rules and risk penalties.

In many ways, “delete my data” has become the new customer refund.

These are all dangerous propositions for any company that aims to be user-centric. All of those choices ignore the type of experience that customers deserve when it comes to their data. In many ways, “delete my data” has become the new customer refund—a way for customers to express their displeasure at a company by taking back control over the data they’ve provided. Remember the #DeleteUber campaign? Angry at what was seen as an opportunistic move on Uber’s part, half a million users sought to delete their accounts. When they found they couldn’t delete their data along with the app, that frustration compounded their existing anger at the company. Beyond specific controversies, data rights are gaining steam as users look for companies that demonstrate respect for their data. And as we saw this week, big players such as Apple have recognized this and aligned both their product updates and their brand with privacy.