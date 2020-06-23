Europe may ban American travelers: Here’s what to know

Well, if you were counting on finally taking that trip to Europe once travel restrictions begin to ease, you may need to rethink your plans yet again. With new coronavirus cases continuing to rise on our side of the Atlantic, the European Union is considering a move that would list the United States among the countries whose residents are unwelcome, according to The New York Times. Here’s what to know:
- What’s going on? Officials in European Union countries are working to ease travel restrictions, and in doing so, they are deciding on a list of acceptable countries. The Times cites a draft report in which travelers from the United States—along with countries such as Brazil and Russia—would not get the green light. The EU has not officially announced or confirmed these restrictions.
- Is COVID-19 really that much worse in the U.S. right now? Yes! The U.S. has 2.3 million confirmed cases, higher than any other country in the world, and its infection rate is among the highest. Cases nationwide are still on the rise, while Europe, as a whole, has done a better job of flattening its curve.
- What happens next? According to the Times, the draft list, once it’s finalized, will be recommended to the EU’s 27 members before the end of the month. EU countries are not obligated to agree to it, but the drive for a single travel standard that applies across the bloc may convince them to do so nonetheless.
This story is developing . . .