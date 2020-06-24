5 ways to make the most of a stay-at-home summer vacation

During 2020, the lines between work and home for many people have become completely muddled. And to pile it on, recent travel restrictions have further hampered the traditional distinction between work time and vacation time, creating a lack of clarity.

As we head into the summer of 2020, some are venturing out beyond their local areas for getaways while others are opting to stay closer to home. If you fall into the latter category and are planning partake in a “staycation,” here are my top five tips based on my own experience, as well as recommendations to my clients, on how to make the most out of the time off.

Try for a more relaxed schedule

One of the things people tend to treasure most about a vacation is simply not being “on the clock.” Even if you’re not away from home, allow yourself to have an away-from-responsibility schedule.

Don’t set an alarm. Check yourself when you begin to rush from one thing to thing. Enjoy a brunch instead of breakfast. Put up your away-from-email message. Don’t answer your work phone, unless the call is critical. Tap out on work meetings for sure and even consider stepping away from the personal meetings. For example if there was a group that you used to attend in person live before COVID-19 but is now on Zoom, you can simply let them know you won’t be available while you’re on your staycation.

The goal is to give yourself that luxurious spaciousness and breathing room that you usually feel when you’re not home.

Create “peak” moments

In the book, The Power of Moments, authors Chip and Dan Heath, talk about the importance of building peaks, not just filling potholes, when creating experiences.

In terms of brainstorming for your staycation, this means your time off will be more pleasurable, not only if you have fewer work responsibilities, but if you intentionally put time into truly memorable moments. Maybe thos looks like driving to a local lake and spending the whole day there and buying the kids whatever they want from the concession stand. Perhaps this experience equates to exploring a hiking trail for a few hours in a direction you don’t normally have the time to visit and you end up finding stunning.