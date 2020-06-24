Why outdoor brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and REI will save us

Since 2016, they’ve all raised the volume of their collective voices. Patagonia has made its longstanding support for grassroots environmental organizations a pillar of the company and its message to customers. In 2017, The North Face president Arne Arens spoke out against then Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s review of 27 national monuments, donated $1 million to The Trust for Public Land, and joined 350 outdoor companies in writing to Secretary Zinke to recognize the benefits that these national monuments provide to sustain jobs and support healthy communities.

Speaking of public lands, in 2018 Patagonia accused the government of lying about its intentions when it reduced federal protection for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments by nearly 2 million acres, launching an awareness campaign, declaring “The President Stole Your Land.”

You Were Lied To.

It Was Always About Oil, Coal, Gas and Uranium.https://t.co/n3gnxmg50B pic.twitter.com/8Pv2Pi7TOU — Patagonia (@patagonia) March 29, 2018

What matters even more is that this commitment to the environment actually extends to making products that last longer, repairing products, and actively encouraging people to buy less. It arguably started with Patagonia’s 2011 ad “Don’t Buy This Jacket,” but extends to REI’s award-winning #OptOutside campaign in 2015, in which it closed all its retail doors on Black Friday to encourage people to get outside. And this year, The North Face sent its designers back to school to learn how to reuse, repair, and improve the longevity of the garments they make.

Big global brands like Nike and Adidas have made commitments in recent weeks to increase their commitment to racial justice and diversity, such as Adidas committing to filling 30% of its open positions with Black and Latinx workers. This is a great internal move, but more needs to be done about external forces—like misinformation on Facebook—affecting those communities.

Yesterday, another major brand announced that it was joining the #StopHateForProfit campaign, and—you guessed it—it was an outdoor brand, Eddie Bauer.

So why are these outdoor brands leading the way in addressing social media’s climate catastrophe?

Imagining a better world

Outdoor brands have always been about aspiration.

It’s why you have a jacket that can survive an Everest ascent but mostly sees you through a drive uptown or to your local ski hill. It’s also the reason they are the benefactors of modern adventure, sending the likes of Jimmy Chin, Alex Honnold, Hillaree Nelson, Dave Rastovich, and more around the world to surf, climb, bike, and ski the best, craziest, gnarliest, most beautiful corners of the earth.

So when you slide on that T-shirt, jacket, or whatever on, you actually feel a little slice of that adventure in your bones.

Now these companies are taking that idea of aspiration and adapting it—in varying degrees and in their own way—for you to picture yourself as part of a better world. One that relies on more sustainable materials, has better labor practices, and embraces more responsible consumption. One that protects wild spaces. And even one that promotes voting in a healthy democracy.

These outdoor brands are not perfect. Each of these companies has weathered their own missteps, like when Patagonia found exploited labor in its supply chain, or The North Face edited its products into Wikipedia entries.

What helps them stand apart, however, is how they acknowledge mistakes and missteps, then move on. And it still doesn’t stop them from speaking out.

We find ourselves in a time confronted with tough problems, seemingly hitting all at once. From the ongoing complications around the pandemic to the anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests and renewed calls for racial equality to all of their effects on the upcoming U.S. election. There was a time when brands felt comfortable sitting on the sidelines when it came to social issues, perhaps gently dipping a toe in here and there, all in the hopes of not rocking the boat while still balancing on the right side of history.

This is not one of those times.

It will take a lot more than a blacked-out Instagram post to convince consumers and employees that your company not only possesses values that they share but also has the courage and conviction to stand by them. It’s much tougher for small companies to quit Facebook ads cold turkey, as they have neither the awareness nor the marketing infrastructure to replace it.

But embracing the #StopHateForProfit campaign isn’t a controversial take. Just look at the news cycle, with actual Nazi symbols being used (intentionally or not) by a presidential campaign on Facebook.

Brands must face themselves in the mirror and answer the question: If not now, then when?

If you need some inspiration, look outside.