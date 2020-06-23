Obesity researchers say Coke and Pepsi should stop targeting communities of color with ads

If you want to know why communities of color suffer high rates of obesity and diabetes, start with the beverage industry: A new report finds that sugary drink advertising jumped 26% to $1.04 billion since 2013—and such advertising targets Hispanic and Black communities.

Black children and teens see more than twice as many sugary drink ads (256 and 331 ads per year) as their white counterparts, according to a new report by the University of Connecticut’s Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity. Sugary drinks are also heavily advertised on Spanish-language TV, particularly Coke and Gatorade; Powerade devotes a third of its TV ad dollars to Spanish-language TV. (Only 13% of Americans speak Spanish at home.)

The spending is driven by PepsiCo, which is responsible for 38% of all sugary drink advertising (and upped its spending by 28% since 2013), as well as Coca-Cola, which accounts for just under a third of all sugary drink ad spending. Coke increased its sugary drink ad spending by a whopping 81% since 2013, which is a time period during which numerous studies appeared linking sugary drinks with poor health outcomes. The top-spending brands are Coke, Pepsi, Gatorade, and Mountain Dew.

“Companies should not target communities of color with advertising that almost exclusively promotes unhealthy products and undermines efforts to improve the long-term health of young people,” says lead author Jennifer L. Harris, a senior research adviser at the Rudd Center. “Our findings demonstrate that beverage companies continue to target their advertising to Black and Hispanic communities, which exacerbates ongoing health disparities affecting those communities.”

We reached out to Coca-Cola and PepsiCo for comment on the report and will update if we hear back.

One serving of soda, energy drink, sweetened ice tea, fruit drink, or sports drink contains 1-2 times the daily recommended maximum sugar intake for an adult, according to the report.

The findings for children are particularly noteworthy: Despite 35%-52% declines in time spent watching TV since 2013, preschoolers, children, and teens are still exposed to significantly more sugary drink ads than they were in 2013. For example, Hispanic preschoolers and children saw 44%-61% more Pepsi ads than in 2013.