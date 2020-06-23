Want more access to COVID-19 testing? Live in a white ZIP code

It’s no secret that African Americans and other people of color are disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re Black or Latino in America, you’re more likely to die from the disease , according to a report earlier this month from the Brookings Institute. And now, a new analysis shows that Black communities, based on ZIP codes, are likely to have fewer testing facilities than predominately white ZIP codes do.

In the Brookings’ analysis, the institute found that, when divided into age ranges, Black people in the younger age groups are as likely to die as white people in the next age group up. That is shocking considering COVID-19 is generally more deadly the older you are. As Brookings’ analysis explains:

Death rates among Black people between 55-64 years are higher than for white people aged 65-74, and death rates are higher for Blacks aged 65-74 than for whites aged 75-84, and so on. In every age category, Black people are dying from COVID at roughly the same rate as white people more than a decade older. Age-specific death rates for Hispanic/Latino people fall in between.

When adjusting for age, Brookings said the data showed that the “COVID-19 death rate for Black people is 3.6 times that for whites, and the age-adjusted death rate for Hispanic/Latino people is 2.5 times that for whites.”

Brookings gives two primary reasons that could be the cause of this disparity. The first is that the worst affected cities in America, at the time of their analysis, generally have larger Black and Latino populations. The second reason Brookings cited as a possible reason why death rates are higher for Black and Latinos is down to socioeconomics. People in those groups are more likely to have jobs that don’t allow for social distancing.

But an interesting new analysis of data from the Coders Against COVID project by researchers Peter Walker and Kyle Slugg, of the COVID Tracking Project, have found a possible third reason. As Axios reports, Walker and Slugg analyzed data from the Coders Against COVID project and found that people of color generally have fewer COVID-19 testing sites available to them.

When broken down by ZIP code, the researchers found that ZIP codes that were at least 75% white had one COVID-19 testing site for every 14,500 people. However, ZIP codes that were composed of at least 75% people of color only had one COVID-19 testing site for every 23,300 people.

And the disparity doesn’t stop there. Walker and Slugg’s COVID Racial Data Tracker has a wealth of data about how COVID-19 disproportionally affects communities of color. For example, though Black people make up 13% of the U.S. population, they account for 23% of all COVID-19 deaths where the race of the person is known. You can check out even more racial data related to COVID-19 infections and death in their state-by-state dashboard.