In iOS 14, Apple finally addresses a nagging problem: too many apps

When iOS 14 launches this fall, it’ll include several features that Android has offered in some form for years:

The home screen will support widgets, so that users can glance at the weather, calendar appointments, and other bits of information.

The “App Library” will serve as a secondary menu for apps that aren’t worthy of home screen space, similar to the app drawer on Android.

“App Clips” will let users access an app without permanently installing it, reminiscent of Android’s Instant Apps system.

Siri will launch in a compact view that doesn’t block the entire screen, kind of like how Google Assistant works on Android today.

Finally, users will be able to set third-party browsers and email apps as the default, replacing Apple’s Safari and Mail apps.

As Apple was announcing these things, you could almost see the Android blogs writing their feature theft headlines in response. (They came through, of course.) But as is often the case with this cliché, Apple isn’t merely copying Android with these features. Instead, it’s refining Android’s ideas into something that might work a little better.

Solving app overload

Most of these Android inspirations serve a similar purpose, which is to reduce the amount of time we spend managing and sorting through apps. From what we’ve seen in iOS 14, Apple might do an even better job than Google has.

Widgets are the perfect example. On Android, running miniature apps on your home screen was once a defining feature, but it’s been years since Google did anything to improve the concept. Users get a mish-mash of conflicting visual styles and sizes, and some developers say that as Google has placed more restrictions on what apps can do in the background, creating reliable widgets has become a challenge. Google now seems more interested in a similar idea called Slices—bits of activity that users can surface through Google Assistant or Search—but those don’t integrate with the home screen at all.

Apple is leapfrogging Google’s approach with a consistent look for all of its home screen widgets. The 2×2 and 4×2 sizing options should fit neatly onto users’ home screens, and they have the same rounded edges as iOS’s existing app icons. (As former Microsoft exec Steven Sinofsky pointed out, the approach also resembles Windows’s oft-neglected Live Tiles.) iOS 14 will also support a dynamic widget that changes based on the time of day and most-used apps. These are welcome iterations for a concept that’s been around for over a decade on smartphones.

Apple’s also found a smarter use for temporary apps, which it calls “App Clips.” Instead of installing an entire app just to rent an electric scooter or buy something online, for instance, you’ll be able to launch just the necessary payment page to complete the transaction.