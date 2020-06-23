Latino voters are going to be key in 2020—and they care deeply about the climate

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are in a dead heat in Texas, a state that has swung Republican in every presidential election since 1976. If Biden pulls off the unthinkable and defeats Trump in Texas, it will be by mobilizing Latino voters.

This fact could play into the ongoing debate in Democratic circles over the party’s position on climate change, which is a leading issue for Latinos. Biden’s climate advisory council, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Secretary of State John Kerry, has put forward an ambitious climate plan that bans fracking and oil exports—policies that could turn out Latinos in states like Texas and Arizona. This stands in contrast to Biden’s current, relatively modest climate plan, which permits fracking, a concession to gas-rich states like Pennsylvania and Ohio. Sources told Reuters that the more modest plan is likely to win out. This could come at the cost of Latino votes.

“Given what we know about Latinos and their interest in voting for candidates who are pro-climate, we think they are a really important group that could be mobilized,” says Anthony Leiserowitz, director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. “They could potentially make a really big difference in states like Texas and Colorado and Arizona.”

Latinos are really worried about climate change. Democrats and climate advocacy groups aren’t capitalizing on this fact

Latinos consistently vote in smaller numbers than other groups. The reasons are varied. Latinos often face structural barriers, like onerous voter ID laws or long lines at polling places. Many are immigrants or the children of immigrants and have never voted nor seen their parents vote. The biggest factor, however, may be that politicians are failing to reach Latinos or failing to speak to issues Latinos care about, says Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, assistant dean for civic engagement at the University of Texas.

“There is a need to attack apathy,” she says. “While structural barriers do have an impact, the problem is apathy and figuring out what policies connect most to people.” Consistently, Latinos say they want policies that address climate change.

“Many people assume that the only people who really care about climate change are white, well-educated, upper-middle-income, latte-sipping liberals, and it’s just not true,” Leiserowitz says. “Actually, the racial and ethnic group that cares more about climate change than any other is Latinos.”

Compared to other groups, Latinos are more worried about the crisis, more willing to take action, and more likely to say they will vote for a candidate because of her stance on climate change. Leiserowitz and his colleagues have sorted Americans into six groups according to their views on climate change, ranging from the “Alarmed,” who are most exercised about the problem, to the “Dismissive,” who think it’s a hoax. Latinos—Spanish speakers in particular—are far more likely to count among the “Alarmed.”