These 6 Spotify playlists will help you power through your workday

I have a problem: I can’t engage in even the most minute amount of busywork without listening to music. However, said music can not, under any circumstances, be anything but instrumental. No lyrics for me, thank you very much.

I suspect I’m not alone, given the seemingly bajillions of lyric-free instrumental playlists available on Spotify. And though I confess I have not personally listened to every single one, I have listened to many as I grapple with busywork. Here are some of my favorites based on various work-related activities.

Get up, get going

I put Upbeat Instrumentals on when I need to mainline some coffee, blast through email, and read a little industry news. It’s chock full of catchy, familiar, pop tunes but all stripped of those pesky, cheesy lyrics. If you’re looking for something mainstream, accessible, and sure to get your juices flowing, this one’s it. It’s not too long, either, at just shy of two hours. Put it on, get revved up, and then start some real work when you’re ready.

Write with all your might

Settling in to write a long work document sometimes takes more energy than actually writing the thing—or is that just me? When I need to buckle down and pound out a video script or a whitepaper, I’ll fire up this Instrumental Hip Hop / Chill Hip Hop / Jazzy playlist.

It’s got a great, long (21+ hours) collection of low-key, rhythmic beats that keep my fingers typing but otherwise don’t get in the way of the actual writing process. It also features multiple songs by a relatively small selection of artists, so if you find something you really like, there’s plenty more to listen to.

Fill your whiteboard with new ideas

There’s not enough time built into work schedules anymore to just think about stuff, but if ever you’re tasked with coming up with new ideas, I highly recommend the Creative Work Day – Instrumental playlist.