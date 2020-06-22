Are stadiums and amphitheaters safe from coronavirus? Grim clues from 54 years of flu outbreaks

It’s probably a good idea to stay away from stadiums. And concerts. And conferences. And conventions. This is the finding of a working paper by economists at West Virginia University, who analyzed weekly flu outbreak data from 1962 to 2016, to find that flu deaths correlate with professional sports games. This bodes poorly for large-scale events in the age of COVID-19, which is both more contagious and more deadly.

“Opening pro sports games to fans is probably a terrible idea,” says coauthor Brad Humphreys, an economist at West Virginia University. “Everybody’s yelling, screaming, high-fiving, and hugging. And you’ve got people eating and drinking.”

The researchers looked at cities that introduced new NFL, NBA, NHL, or MLB sports teams over the 54-year period, and compared those cities’ flu death rates to both prior levels and to other cities with no professional sports teams. “After a new professional sports team came into a city, that flu season and every flu season afterward had more people dying of the flu,” says Humphreys. They found 4-24% increases in flu deaths, with the highest jumps associated with NHL games. Flu deaths decreased during strikes and lockouts.