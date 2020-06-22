Are stadiums and amphitheaters safe from coronavirus? Grim clues from 54 years of flu outbreaks

It’s probably a good idea to stay away from stadiums. And concerts. And conferences. And conventions. This is the finding of a working paper by economists at West Virginia University, who analyzed weekly flu outbreak data from 1962 to 2016, to find that flu deaths correlate with professional sports games. This bodes poorly for large-scale events in the age of COVID-19, which is both more contagious and more deadly.
“Opening pro sports games to fans is probably a terrible idea,” says coauthor Brad Humphreys, an economist at West Virginia University. “Everybody’s yelling, screaming, high-fiving, and hugging. And you’ve got people eating and drinking.”
The researchers looked at cities that introduced new NFL, NBA, NHL, or MLB sports teams over the 54-year period, and compared those cities’ flu death rates to both prior levels and to other cities with no professional sports teams. “After a new professional sports team came into a city, that flu season and every flu season afterward had more people dying of the flu,” says Humphreys. They found 4-24% increases in flu deaths, with the highest jumps associated with NHL games. Flu deaths decreased during strikes and lockouts.
The data indicates the likelihood that sports games would cause hundreds of additional COVID-19 deaths per city, and many thousands more severe cases per city. As of April, COVID-19 was killing 10-44 times more Americans than the flu kills during typical weeks of flu season, though comparing flu data to COVID-19 data is complex and imprecise.
Humphreys was inspired by reports of a February 19, 2020, soccer match in Italy that was super-spreader event, which the Wall Street Journal called “the soccer match that kicked off Italy’s coronavirus disaster.” He says that stadiums and theaters will likely will not be safe until herd immunity is achieved, likely from a vaccine.
“You’ll have some people say, ‘Oh, but everybody can wear a mask,'” he says. “But you’ve seen how people are complying with that, right? And if these arenas are at full capacity, social distancing isn’t happening.”