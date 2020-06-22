Who is running against Mitch McConnell? Kentucky Democrats look to unseat Senate majority leader

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell faces a reelection race in Kentucky in November, and Tuesday’s Democratic primary will determine his challenger. The primary pits Amy McGrath against Charles Booker—and the race has been upended by the Black Lives Matter movement in the state where Breonna Taylor was shot by police eight times in March.

Here’s what to know about the two Democrats vying for their shot to unseat McConnell:

Amy McGrath. Until a few weeks ago, she was the front-runner to contest McConnell in November and was beating him in campaign fundraising. The first woman to fly a combat mission in the Marine Corps, she went on to fly 88 more and served for 20 years. Her name is likely familiar to you from her 2018 campaign to unseat House of Representatives incumbent Andy Barr (she lost, 47.8% to 51%). She is a centrist who frequently tips into conservative territory, aiming to garner support from a wide swath of Kentuckians. As of early June, the mother of three had raised $41 million.

Until a few weeks ago, she was the front-runner to contest McConnell in November and was beating him in campaign fundraising. The first woman to fly a combat mission in the Marine Corps, she went on to fly 88 more and served for 20 years. Her name is likely familiar to you from her 2018 campaign to unseat House of Representatives incumbent Andy Barr (she lost, 47.8% to 51%). She is a centrist who frequently tips into conservative territory, aiming to garner support from a wide swath of Kentuckians. As of early June, the mother of three had raised $41 million. Charles Booker. The 35-year-old African American state representative’s campaign has earned an influx of funding ($3 million in June, though still many multiples behind McGrath), spurred by outrage over Taylor’s death, as well as recent endorsements from the likes of Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He frequently attends protests (he was recently teargassed by police at one) and says that he hails from Kentucky’s poorest zip code. He is campaigning on ending racial injustice, Medicare for all, and the Green New Deal. His swift rise in a historically conservative state is notable.

Kentucky has been historically red. Trump earned 62% of the vote to Hillary Clinton’s 32% in 2016. McConnell, 78, has said that he plans to serve at least one more term.