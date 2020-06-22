UPDATES: COVID-19
  11:40 am

Viral moment from Trump’s rally inspires funny #OneHandWaterChallenge meme

Henry Winkler, Congressman Ted Lieu, and some random Twitter users are now flexing their Trump-like ability to drink a glass of water without incident.

By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read

Every now and then, some aspect of the Trump era is so ridiculous that you have to stop and wonder, “How did we get here? How is this possible?”

One such moment occurred over the weekend when the president successfully sipped some water and thousands of fans responded as though he’d just dropped a devastating, climactic diss in a rap battle.

This moment from Trump’s disastrous Tulsa rally goes far beyond the boundaries of parody even without any context, but here is a brief play-by-play of how it came to pass.

During the previous weekend, Trump gave a typically shambolic commencement address at West Point that raised some questions about the president’s health. He seemed to have difficulty drinking from a glass of water, descending a treacherously handle-free ramp, and also just talking at a normal pace.

Although we are currently in the middle of a historic racial reckoning and COVID-19 cases are spiking in several states, Trump and his surrogates spent a significant amount of the past week defending the ramp walk and two-hand sip. The ongoing defense of his West Point speech crescendoed during the Tulsa rally, during which he devoted an entire eighth of his nearly two-hour speech to the topic, including over 14 minutes on the ramp alone.

So that’s why thousands of un-masked citizens in an indoor space during a pandemic cheered for the world’s most powerful man to conquer a glass of water with one hand. Since the moment has received so much attention online, with the above video of it alone netting 6.4 million views, it has inspired a meme.

People online have begun to take the #OneHandWaterChallenge to prove they’re equally capable of the president’s extraordinary beverage achievements.

Famous folks like Henry Winkler and Congressman Ted Lieu are taking the challenge.

So are some random Twitter users.

And some folks on TikTok are also getting into the action.

Although young people are usually right at the center of viral challenges, nobody under the age of 35 seems to be involved in this one thus far. But the kids have already contributed plenty to the discourse around Trump’s Tulsa rally.

