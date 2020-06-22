Saharan dust plume maps let you track the cloudy phenomenon in real time

Because we don’t have enough going on in the world right now, a gargantuan plume of dust is currently making its way from the Sahara Desert to the United States. Meteorologists say the phenomenon is not particularly unusual, according to CNN, although it can certainly feel like another sign of the apocalypse in the year of locusts, coronavirus, and murder hornets.

According to the Weather Channel, the dust plume will make a 5,000-mile journey across the Atlantic before hitting the Gulf Coast and parts of the Deep South in the United States this week. The plume could bring a hazy quality to the sky in some areas, while the dust particles might affect people with allergies, but other than that, it’s not expected to be hugely disruptive. The most notable thing about the dust plume is what it looks like from space. Just ask NASA.

We flew over this Saharan dust plume today in the west central Atlantic. Amazing how large an area it covers! pic.twitter.com/JVGyo8LAXI — Col. Doug Hurley (@Astro_Doug) June 21, 2020

If you’re looking to track the Saharan dust plume in real time—or if you simply want to view it on a map to get a sense of its scale—plenty of recourses let you do that. I’ve rounded up a few below.