The world just had its largest daily spike in coronavirus cases ever

With lockdowns continuing to ease in the United States, it’s easy to believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is getting better—that it’s finally subsiding. Unfortunately, just the opposite is true. As a matter of fact, the World Health Organization has revealed, the world just had its largest daily spike of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

As the Associated Press (via NBC News) reports, on Sunday the WHO announced that there were 183,000 new COVID-19 cases across the globe in the last 24 hours. That’s the largest single-day increase in cases ever. Of those cases, 54,771 originated in Brazil. However, the United States came in second place, with a staggering 36,617 new cases in just 24 hours.

Matter of fact, things are not looking good for many states in the U.S. As CNBC reports, seven states hit record highs on Saturday when it comes to daily infections. Florida and South Carolina, even, have reported record highs for three days in a row now. Missouri, Nevada, Montana, Utah, and Arizona also hit record highs. To be clear, that means more people are becoming infected in those states now than at any other previous time.

The news comes as the U.S. approaches the grim milestone of 120,000 deaths so far with almost 2.3 million infections, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. Keep in mind, it’s only June, and, as Dr. Anthony Fauci warned earlier this month, the pandemic is far from over.