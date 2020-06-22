Human rights is a sustainability issue

Acting with sustainable values cannot be reduced to a simple checklist. Sustainability is about the disposition, the mindset, and behaviors, which shape and sustain relationships ­ relationships with family, friends, customers, investors, employees, borrowers, fellow citizens, the community, the environment, and with nature.

— Dov Seidman

We are constantly thinking about sustainability at material engineering company Bionic Yarn: sustainable supply chains, sustainable consumption, sustainable business practices. But with everything going on in the world these days, ­from COVID-19 lockdowns to the mass mobilizations against police violence,­ we’ve started thinking about the idea of sustainability in a much broader sense. What does it mean for a society to be truly sustainable? How does this principle, which we’re used to thinking about in environmental terms, translate to social and cultural issues? If we’re going to live truly sustainable lives, can we really compartmentalize?

In light of recent events, this question seems unavoidable. While our work at Bionic ranges far and wide, from local mills to far-flung coastlines, our home and headquarters is New York City. A few weeks ago, as outrage was building over the death of George Floyd, we heard that there would be a protest in downtown Manhattan, near our office.

This was early days, before the protests had snowballed and gained their undeniable momentum, so we were surprised when we stepped out onto the streets, which had been relatively quiet due to quarantines, to find thousands of people (most sporting the mandatory pandemic face masks) joined in spontaneous demonstrations to express their discontent and their support of change. It was a bittersweet moment, joyous on the one hand, as people of all races, shapes, sizes and ages joined together for a common cause, but deeply tragic that it had taken so many deaths to ignite the spark.

What exactly were those people protesting on the streets of New York (and Minneapolis and LA and everywhere in between)? Police violence, for sure. Racial injustice, absolutely. The betrayal of our nation’s stated values, without a doubt. But at its core, this mass mobilization came together because things in the United States have become unsustainable. Black Americans and other people of color recognized this a long time ago, many white Americans are now catching up, and a critical mass is taking action. If you pull on this thread, it’s impossible to avoid the conclusion that everything about the relationship the police have with bodies of color is unsustainable in both an ethical sense and a practical sense. It is a relationship that does not sustain community, lives, or public safety. It only sustains a centuries-old system of oppression and inequality.

While many people have spoken elegantly on this topic, we found that Daily Show host Trevor Noah, broadcasting alone from home as the protests gathered steam, framed it in a relatable way. He explains that a society is, at its core, just a contract. Everyone who belongs to that society “signs” the contract by agreeing to a set of rules, or norms. We agree there are seven days in a week. We agree that it’s polite to hold the door for someone behind you. And we agree that the police are there to serve and protect and should not cruelly and needlessly kill an unarmed man. When some members of society don’t uphold their side of the contract, that society rapidly becomes unsustainable.