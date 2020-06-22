How to watch Apple’s WWDC keynote today: iOS 14, ARM-based Macs, and more

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference begins today. But this year’s WWDC is different than past years’ in that it’s online only. Yep, there will be no live audience in an auditorium for the keynote, nor in-person developer sessions. You can blame the COVID-19 pandemic for that.

Instead, 2020’s WWDC will be Apple’s first-ever online-only developer’s conference. The good news for most of us non-developers who only usually tune in for the keynote, where Apple makes its major product announcements, this year’s WWDC won’t be that different. Apple’s keynote kicks off today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, and we’ll all be able to watch it from the comfort of our own homes.

Here’s how to tune in:

On the web: No matter what device you own or what browser you use, you can tune in to the keynote on the web at Apple’s Special Events website.

No matter what device you own or what browser you use, you can tune in to the keynote on the web at Apple’s Special Events website. On YouTube: Apple will also be streaming the keynote live on YouTube. You can access the YouTube stream here.

Apple will also be streaming the keynote live on YouTube. You can access the YouTube stream here. Apple TV app: If you have a Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, you can also watch the keynote live via the Apple TV app on any of those devices.

If you have a Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, you can also watch the keynote live via the Apple TV app on any of those devices. Apple Developer app: You can also watch the keynote through Apple’s official Apple Developer app for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

You can also watch the keynote through Apple’s official Apple Developer app for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. On Fast Company: Yep, you can watch the keynote right here, too! We’ve embedded the YouTube stream below so you can do just that.

As for what to expect, Apple’s WWDC keynotes are usually software-heavy events. That means we can expect to see the upcoming versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. There’s also the chance Apple may unveil new hardware products like a new iMac. The company is also rumored to reveal that the Mac will be switching from Intel chips to Apple’s own ARM-based custom chips.

Needless to say, this WWDC keynote should be one of the most interesting in years.