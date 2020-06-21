How to watch the full John Bolton interview on ABC News live without cable

If President Trump thought his weekend couldn’t get any worse after last night’s lackluster rally in Tulsa, he should probably avoid watching TV tonight. ABC is airing the first interview with John Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor, who recently wrote a tell-all book called The Room Where It Happened and has been letting some of the juicier tidbits leak out in dribs and drabs. The book is due to be released next week.

Among the most explosive allegations to come out so far is that Trump allegedly asked president Xi Jinping of China to help him win his reelection. Bolton, meanwhile, has faced a groundswell of criticism for sitting on all this information and putting it into a book rather than alerting the public during the impeachment trial back in January—you know, when it actually could’ve made a difference. So regardless of where you fall politically, there’s a lot to get worked up about here.

The one-on-one interview with Bolton was conducted by Martha Raddatz, co-anchor for This Week with George Stephanopoulos, who sat down with Bolton for a one-hour special. It will air tonight (Sunday, June 21) at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you’re a cable cord cutter who is looking to watch the interview in full—either live or after it airs—I’ve rounded up a few ways to do that below: