‘Ring of fire’ annular solar eclipse: How to stream it live and follow the path on a map

The 2020 Summer Solstice is upon us, and along with it comes a relatively rare celestial event for stargazers and streamers: an annular solar eclipse.

Annular solar eclipses—known for their “ring of fire” halo effect—happen when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, but does not totally obscure it. This particular annular solar eclipse will only be visible in parts of the Eastern Hemisphere, but you can stream it live on YouTube from anywhere, courtesy of the website TimeandDate.com. (The video is also embedded below.) Here are a few quick things to know about the “ring of fire” eclipse:

When is it?

Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 12:47 a.m. ET. According to CNN, the partial eclipse starts on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:45 pm. ET. More info here.

Where is it visible and what’s the path?

It’s visible across parts of Asia and Africa. You can follow the path on TimeandDate.com or check out the interactive map on NASA.gov.

Where can I stream it live?

Check out the YouTube page from TimeandDate.com. It’s also embedded below. Europe’s Virtual Telescope Project also has a streaming event planned. Find it here.