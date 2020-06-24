As remote work exploded, Comcast turned to AI to keep the internet running

A funny thing happened in Colorado after the state legalized recreational marijuana use in 2012: As more people started buying grow lights to cultivate their own supplies, Comcast’s internet service took a hit. It turned out that the electromagnetic radiation from the lights were interfering with Comcast’s network.

These kinds of mysteries used to require a lot of foresight and engineering work to deal with. But now, Comcast says it can use artificial intelligence to solve similar problems automatically. Prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the company developed an AI system called Octave that can detect network anomalies and figure out how to address them.

“It’s not just automating what smart engineers can do. It’s going to places where they just couldn’t process that amount of information and come up with solutions quick enough to do what [Octave] does,” says Tony Werner, Comcast’s president of technology, product, and “Xperience.”

Comcast has been working on Octave since last year, and even before the pandemic began, it had deployed a version that increased download capacity across its network by 36%. As stay-at-home orders rolled out nationwide, the company fast-tracked development on a version for uploads. What was supposed to take close to six months was instead complete in less than six weeks, resulting in a 20% increase in upload capacity network-wide.

For those who’ve suffered through stuttering Zoom calls or sluggish file uploads while trying to work from home, Octave’s optimizations should come as a relief. But while Comcast says it’s now handling 32% more peak upload traffic than it did before, that doesn’t mean its getting rid of data caps, which the company has only waived through June 30 so far. All the fancy network-enhancing AI in world won’t affect what is ultimately a business decision.

A self-repairing system

A lot of factors can affect network performance beyond just raw demand for bandwidth, Werner says. Aside from the grow light example, he notes that when T-Mobile started testing the 600 MHz spectrum for wireless service, it created a new source of interference for cable customers. Homeowners switching from CFL to LED lighting can produce similar effects, and even just a misconfigured wireless router in a customers’ home could wreak havoc elsewhere.

“All you need is a table setting that gets wrong in a router someplace, and all of a sudden traffic very intermittently starts going to the wrong location,” Werner says. “You see it happen on every network on the planet. The question is, how do you get after it, and how do you diagnose it?”