New Zealand masterfully contained the coronavirus. Here’s what the U.S. can learn from the country’s response

I was born and raised in New Zealand. In 2018, I launched a New Zealand-based tech startup that provides ​software to photographers ​ around the world. We’ve grown to employ talent from companies like Uber and Google, and recently launched a new AI product, which has continued to take root, even amid the emergence of COVID-19 and resultant global health and economic crisis. None of this is a coincidence.

The swift response of our prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, in locking down borders and providing instant economic support to small businesses have been key contributors to the management of the pandemic. Five days before our country went into complete lockdown due to the coronavirus, I filled out a seven-question form, and within three days, the government deposited $38,000 USD into the company bank account to help us weather the storm ahead.

At the same time in the U.S., lives and businesses were tragically lost. Dense, crowded cities struggled to contain the spread of the virus and find enough personal protection equipment to support essential workers, driving critical attention away from the abrupt economic slowdown taking place. In the past three months, more than 45 million people have filed initial unemployment claims, harkening back to the days of the Great Depression. While the economy is slowly reopening in some states, millions of Americans continue to sit idly, waiting for state unemployment agencies to address their claims.

Now, states continue the reopening process, in phases, different ones, depending on where, reconciling the need to put food on the table with the existence of current active cases numbering in the thousands and a ​national death toll that has surpassed 100,000​, the beacon of hope being a gradually flattening curve. Before us is the predicament of the trolley problem: public health versus economic health.

New Zealand, in contrast, has reopened. At the time of this writing, ​we’ve had 22 deaths due to the virus, with only three cases reported in the past several weeks.​ Because New Zealand has drastically contained the virus, schools and daycares are running as usual. Shops and restaurants are open. Weddings and events are on the calendar. Suddenly, New Zealand offers something other cities still cannot: normal life. The question is: what has led to New Zealand’s success?

Some experts claim​ New Zealand’s situation is vastly different from that of the U.S. and other nations, from its geography to its remote location. Apart from its cities, the country is sparsely populated and, therefore, naturally socially distant, conceivably giving it an instant advantage beating a contagious disease like COVID-19. It’s also a small, relatively isolated island country while the U.S. is highly globalized, not to mention boasts a population in the hundreds of millions. And they’d be right about citing these differences as reasons for the virus’s slow spread and resultant death rate—to a point. After all, Ireland, another island with a similar population to that of New Zealand, has over 1,500 deaths and faces a ​record 28% unemployment rate​ as they attempt to reopen the economy, making New Zealand an enigma.

Perhaps the most significant reason New Zealand is so often overlooked, is because of its geographic isolation. Island nations have always had to reckon with this curse and blessing.