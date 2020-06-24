How 6 CEOs are attracting senior talent during the COVID-19 crisis

This year has been nothing short of harrowing, with many of us throwing out our 2020 company playbooks. We’re rethinking, reimagining, and readjusting to survive. This includes how we attract top talent, our most valuable asset.

Already, we know that 84% of recruiters are adapting their process to include more remote interactions, according to data from Jobvite. And despite the economic downturn, a recent Vistage survey of 1,611 CEOs found that 19% plan to hire more staff in the next year.

I was curious precisely how recruitment is being reshaped, so I rounded up feedback from founders and Heads of People who are actively recruiting. Here’s their advice for others looking to attract senior talent:

Prove your solvency

In these uncertain times, top candidates want to be assured they aren’t stepping onto a sinking ship. Employers should be ready to explain how their companies will stay afloat, says Alex Zapesochny, CEO of Clerio Vision, a product platform to improve vision correction.

“It has now become important to not only explain why your company will continue to be well-financed but also explain why your long-term revenue prospects and business model will not be harmed, no matter how long it takes for life to go ‘back to normal,'” he says.

Explain how you’re adapting to remote work

“Show how your company is catering to the new world post-shelter-in-place,” says Lori Medeiros, VP of People for health and wellness company Nurx. “Explain in job postings things like mental health days, expected hours ‘on-screen,’ stipends during work from home, equipment, or other related benefits.”

Build trust through action

Building trust during a remote interview process can be tricky, says Jordan Husney, cofounder and CEO of software company Parabol. His company, however, has a way around that—by offering a paid trial project.