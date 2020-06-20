How to watch the Belmont Stakes 2020 live on NBC without cable

After a number of frustrating delays and a protracted state of general uncertainty, the Triple Crown horse racing series is finally galloping back into American living rooms, and it begins today with the 152nd running of the 2020 Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York.

The race, usually the last of the series, will be the first one out of the gate this year. Sadly, there will be no live spectators, according to officials at the New York Racing Association, who wanted to “align with required health and safety measures implemented in New York to mitigate risk and combat the spread of COVID-19.”

But the fact that it’s happening at all gives us some sense of normalcy—most live sporting events have been outright canceled since March.

The 2020 Belmont Stakes is set to begin this afternoon (Saturday, June 20, 2020) at 5:42 p.m. ET and will air on NBC, with coverage kicking off at 2:45 p.m. If you want to stream the race live on your computer, phone, or TV, I’ve rounded up a few ways to do that below. Enjoy!

NBC Sports

You can stream the race right from NBCSports.com or via the NBCSports apps. You’ll need to log in with your pay-TV credentials from a cable, satellite, or telecom company to watch this way.

STREAMING SERVICES

You can watch NBC Sports live on a few stand-alone streaming services. These services require a subscription, but they’re easy to cancel, and you can usually get a free week when you sign up: