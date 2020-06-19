Forget productivity, let’s use social distance to find a new perspective on doing business

Once the initial shock of stay-at-home orders diminished, the “pandemic productivity” movement began in earnest. Suddenly, friends and colleagues were sharing photos of alphabetized spice cabinets, grueling workouts, and enough baking to fuel a weeklong sugar high. There was a growing sense that if you didn’t emerge from the crisis speaking Portuguese and sporting a six-pack, you would fail to make the most of your lockdown.

Even major media outlets got in on the action. “What could you learn in a few short weeks?” Mark Rice-Oxley wrote in The Guardian. “That rather depends on your dedication, I suspect. Sewing, juggling, CPR, drawing, wood turning, the Cyrillic alphabet, solving cryptic crosswords, cooking, meditation, Temari, knitting, video editing, offspin, yoga, coding, diving (though this might be difficult in your front room), the accordion… the list is endless.”

Admittedly, I had to look up both “Temari” and “offspin,” but I was confident I wouldn’t be tackling anything on Rice-Oxley’s list. I have a young family and a business to run—and I knew our employees needed extra support, both personally and professionally. Like many others, I also understood that working safely from home, with our team and company intact, was a privilege.

As many entrepreneurs urged each other to hustle and log even longer hours in isolation, I considered my options. With no travel or social gatherings on the horizon, maybe I would have some quiet time on my hands. Would I feel bad if I didn’t start a yoga practice? No. However, I would regret a missed opportunity to recharge and reflect.

Revisit your values

Major life changes often make us introspective. COVID-19 represents a rare moment when we’re all in transition. Across the globe, our lives and routines have been disrupted and, in some cases, changed forever. If you can tune out the social pressure for self-improvement, now is an excellent time to explore your true values—and not in a strictly corporate sense.

Set aside the values on your website. Just ask yourself, “what do I find most meaningful?” You might find that you’re pulled in an unfamiliar direction, like starting a new product line or making a major pivot in your life or business. On the flip side, you might realize that you’re drawn to go deeper—to home in on a niche area or serve a special audience. This could translate to double-downing on a meaningful cause, or, alternately, you may want to strip away the excess that accumulated over time.

Audit your time and energy

Once you’ve clarified what matters, examine how you’re spending your time, and consider whether this allocation is effective. To be clear, this step isn’t intended to help you cram even more into the day. Instead, it’s a call to focus your energy and attention to create the biggest impact.