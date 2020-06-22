Conservation could be the spark for a COVID-recovery boom

Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order making it easier for pipeline projects and other oil and gas development to progress , claiming environmental regulations cause economic burdens and cost jobs.

A more effective way to stimulate the economy and protect the environment, my work suggests, is to pass legislation such as the Great American Outdoors Act, a bill the Senate will vote on later this week. The House introduced companion legislation earlier this month.

I’m an expert in employment in the U.S. economy, and my recent research shows that conservation and park development create far more jobs than oil and gas. These two categories are not always mutually exclusive, but often a choice must be made about how to use public lands—conserve them, develop them as parks, or open them up to exploration for oil and gas.

Conservation creates more jobs than fossil fuel development

My research uses the input-output model, a tool economists use to study the economic impacts of spending changes in a national or regional economy. Expansion of the oil and gas industry, for instance, can be compared to expansion of conservation or park development.

Using this type of model, researchers can capture the links among different industries and estimate the economy-wide impact of any spending change, including the change in employment that results by spending US$1 million in conservation in comparison to oil and gas. Employment changes that result from both public and private spending can be evaluated using this model.

The model shows that each $1 million of spending creates between 17 and 31 jobs in conservation and related industries, while only eight jobs are created through oil and gas.

Stimulating the environment helps the economy

Trump’s recent executive order wasn’t signed in a vacuum. As of May 20, 2020, the New York Times reported that 100 environmental rollbacks were underway, with 66 completed over the past three years and 34 in progress.