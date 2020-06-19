There’s never been a more relevant time for a movie like ‘Miss Juneteenth’

Even though Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than 150 years, it’s never been absorbed in the greater canon of American holidays .

Also known as Jubilee Day, Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1863 when slaves in Texas finally achieved their freedom two years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect. Naturally, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Texas and commemorated by Blacks nationwide, but it’s always stopped short there—that is until the recent protests against police brutality dialed up the conversation around systemic racism to a pitch finally high enough not to ignore.

Celebrities are getting fired for racially insensitive social-media posts they made in the past. Brands are finally realizing that Black lives indeed matter while simultaneously getting dragged for their own shortcomings in inclusion and backtracking on racist brand mascots.

And, yes, more companies across the nation are finally recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday.

Suffice it to say, there’s an added resonance this year for a movie like Miss Juneteenth.

Directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth follows Turquoise Jones (Nicole Beharie), a hardworking mom barely getting by with her 15-year-old daughter Kai (Alexis Chikaeze). But Turquoise sees a way for her daughter to have a better life by pushing her into a Miss Juneteenth pageant, a real-life competition where teenage girls compete for a title and college scholarships. As a former Miss Juneteenth herself, Turquoise is also subconsciously aiming for a bit of redemption, as her life didn’t turn out how she expected.

“I was writing this story about a woman with a dream deferred,” Peoples says. “We have to have diverse representation of stories about African-American life. But in particular, as a Black woman growing up in America, and especially in Texas, I wanted to tell this specific story about this Black woman’s journey.”