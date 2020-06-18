What does COVID-19 look like from space? We’re about to find out with the ultimate NASA dashboard

Obsessing over the nitty-gritty of daily infection rates and case counts is not a great way to measure the true scale of the damage being caused the coronavirus pandemic , so three of the world’s biggest space agencies think it’s time for an overview.

NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency are teaming up for an ambitious new online dashboard that will help scientists assess the impact of COVID-19 and our response to it from both an environmental and a socioeconomic standpoint.

Details are a bit sparse at the moment, but NASA says the “COVID-19 Earth Observation Dashboard,” as it’s called, will include a suite of easy-to-use analytics tools that can serve as a resource for researchers and the public. The platform will source data from satellites, including historical data and current observations.

“The dashboard tracks key indicators of changes in air and water quality, climate, economic activity, and agriculture,” NASA said in a release today.

What, exactly, all this information will reveal remains to be seen, but given the scientific muscle involved in producing the tool, it promises to be a valuable addition to our analytics arsenal in the ongoing global fight against the pandemic.

Representatives from all three agencies will be on hand to unveil the dashboard at a media teleconference on Thursday, June 25, at 9 a.m. ET. If you’re interested in listening—and, no pressure, but this does affect everyone on the planet including you—stream the announcement here when it goes live next week.